Boston makes weekend preparations after heat emergency declared

BOSTON -- The heat is rolling into town this weekend, and we are not talking about the Celtics' playoff games.

Forecasted temperatures well into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday have led Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to declare a Heat Emergency for both days.

Wu said to help families stay cool, 15 Boston Centers for Youth and Families will open for the weekend, along with 50 splash pads located at parks throughout the city.

This marks the earliest in the season the splash pads have ever been turned on.

"We know that weather has been changing and climate change means that it gets hot much, much sooner," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "Our goal city wide is to make sure they are up and running by Memorial Day."

Len Shubitowski has worked for Boston Emergency Medical Services for over 30 years and said the department is expecting call volume to increase this weekend.

"Right now, it is early in the season," Shubitowski said. "We haven't had a 90-degree day, never mind two. So, it is going to be hot, it's going to be humid."

Shubitowski encouraged people to limit the amount of time they are in direct sunlight this weekend. He also recommended people wear loose clothing, wear a hat, sunscreen, and pre-hydrate starting now if you can.

He said if you start experiencing excessive sweating, confusion, shortness of breath, cramping or nausea, to seek shade or shelter immediately.

"All of those things come along with the body saying you are not doing particularly well," Shubitowski said. "Take a break."

If you are looking for resources in Boston that are closest to you, you can call 311 or visit the cities website.