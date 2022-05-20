Watch CBS News
Local News

Boston makes weekend preparations after heat emergency declared

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

Boston makes preparations after heat emergency declared
Boston makes preparations after heat emergency declared 02:15

BOSTON -- The heat is rolling into town this weekend, and we are not talking about the Celtics' playoff games. 

Forecasted temperatures well into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday have led Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to declare a Heat Emergency for both days. 

Wu said to help families stay cool, 15 Boston Centers for Youth and Families will open for the weekend, along with 50 splash pads located at parks throughout the city. 

This marks the earliest in the season the splash pads have ever been turned on. 

"We know that weather has been changing and climate change means that it gets hot much, much sooner," said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. "Our goal city wide is to make sure they are up and running by Memorial Day." 

Len Shubitowski has worked for Boston Emergency Medical Services for over 30 years and said the department is expecting call volume to increase this weekend. 

"Right now, it is early in the season," Shubitowski said. "We haven't had a 90-degree day, never mind two. So, it is going to be hot, it's going to be humid." 

Shubitowski encouraged people to limit the amount of time they are in direct sunlight this weekend. He also recommended people wear loose clothing, wear a hat, sunscreen, and pre-hydrate starting now if you can. 

He said if you start experiencing excessive sweating, confusion, shortness of breath, cramping or nausea, to seek shade or shelter immediately. 

"All of those things come along with the body saying you are not doing particularly well," Shubitowski said. "Take a break." 

If you are looking for resources in Boston that are closest to you, you can call 311 or visit the cities website. 

Brandon Truitt

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, RI. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, NC where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 5:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.