Boston will open about 30 splash pads for weekend heat

BOSTON -- Boston will have some splash pads open early because of the upcoming heat.

"This weekend there will be about 30 citywide that are open, the plumbing is turned on, so the parks department will be making those announcements as to those locations," Mayor Michelle Wu said Friday morning

The mayor also said neighborhoods will be given "pop-up kits" to install sprinklers and other water features to help people stay cool.

The city is aiming to open all splash pads by Memorial Day.