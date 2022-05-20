Watch CBS News
Boston will open about 30 splash pads for weekend heat

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Boston will have some splash pads open early because of the upcoming heat. 

"This weekend there will be about 30 citywide that are open, the plumbing is turned on, so the parks department will be making those announcements as to those locations," Mayor Michelle Wu said Friday morning 

The mayor also said neighborhoods will be given "pop-up kits" to install sprinklers and other water features to help people stay cool. 

The city is aiming to open all splash pads by Memorial Day. 

First published on May 20, 2022 / 1:03 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

