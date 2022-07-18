Mayor Wu declares heat emergency in Boston, citing 'extreme weather'

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring a heat emergency in Boston from Tuesday to Thursday, with temperatures expected to hit the mid-to-upper 90s this week.

"We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extreme weather," Wu said in a statement. "It is clear that a changing climate is a risk to our health and communities. I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week."

A heat emergency has been declared in the City of Boston from Tuesday, July 19, through Thursday, July 21.



🚰 Stay hydrated

🏘️ Check on neighbors

👶 Children and pets should never be left in vehicleshttps://t.co/YcFn0AiOtY pic.twitter.com/VX2yrq79L6 — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) July 18, 2022

Twelve cooling centers and more than 50 splash pads will be open around the city. Click here for a link to the cooling centers and splash pads in the city, and here for a list of state-owned pools in the Boston area.

The region hasn't seen a prolonged stretch of heat like this yet in 2022. Residents are reminded to watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke, and to not leave pets or people in hot cars where temperatures can rise very quickly.

