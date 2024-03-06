First Formula 1 simulator arcade in U.S. opens in Boston next month

First F1 arcade in U.S. to open in Boston next month

BOSTON - America's first premium Formula 1 simulator racing experience is opening right here in Boston. F1 Arcade Boston Seaport will officially open on April 22, 2024.

It will bring Formula 1 to the neighborhood year-round, delivering high-end sim racing, food and beverages for guests.

The 15,5000 square feet destination will cover two floors and feature a 37-foot-long bar, expertly crafted cocktails and 69 cutting-edge full-motion racing simulators.

F1 Arcade Boston Seaport follows the successful launch of two UK venues in London and Birmingham. There are other locations planned in Washington D.C. in late 2024 and further cities for 2025.