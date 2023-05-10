F1 Arcade coming to Boston's Seaport with dozens of racing simulators

Recapping Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix Recapping Formula 1's Miami Grand Prix 04:31

BOSTON - Formula 1 fans will be able to get behind the wheel of a virtual racecar in Boston next year, as America's first F1 Arcade opens in the Seaport.

The 16,000 square-foot space is set to open in March 2024 at 87 Pier 4 Blvd, next to the Institute of Contemporary Art. It will have 69 racing simulators, "each equipped with cutting edge motion and audio-visual effects to fully immerse guests in the race." Players can compete against each other individually or in teams, with different modes to accommodate all age groups and skill levels.

F1 also promises that the arcade will have a premium food and drink menu that "promises to match the famous F1 hospitality enjoyed at Grands Prix around the world."

Coming to America... F1 Arcade 🕹️🙌 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 10, 2023

F1 says it has plans to open 20 arcades in the United States over the next five years, but this would be the first. An F1 Arcade opened in London in November and has had over 100,000 visitors so far.

Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said he's excited to see the project grow as it hits Boston.

"Formula 1 is enjoying significant growth globally, and we are constantly innovating to ensure that we are bringing the highest quality of sport and entertainment to new and diverse audiences," he said. "F1 Arcade does exactly this by putting our fans behind the wheel of bespoke racing simulators, so they can feel the thrill of an F1 car first hand, coupled with a premium hospitality offering to match our world-renowned paddock."

Forbes reported this year that "The U.S. may be late to the ball but seems to now fully embrace the global racing series." The magazine said that the 2022 F1 season was the first to average 1 million or more American viewers per race.