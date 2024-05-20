Ready for summer weather? Temperatures could hit 90 in Massachusetts this week

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for May 20, 2024

Next Weather: WBZ morning forecast for May 20, 2024

BOSTON - Are you ready for summer? Let's go! We are about to get all those summer feels over the next few days in Massachusetts.

Average high temperatures this time of year are in the upper 60s. Starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday, we will be topping that by 20 or more degrees!

Monday is a transition day. Clouds will be slow to erode, especially close to the coastline. Inland, high temperatures will rise well into the 70s whereas along the coast, most areas will be stuck in the 60s.

How hot will it get around Boston?

TUESDAY: After some morning low clouds and fog, we will quickly break out in widespread sunshine!

Temperatures will be warmest to the north and west of Boston (this will be a consistent theme over the next few days), which is typical with a southwesterly wind this time of year.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Most of the Merrimack Valley and towns along and north of the Mass Pike will top out between 84-88 degrees!

Cooler temperatures the farther south you live with more of an ocean influence.

WEDNESDAY: A beach day! Tons of sun and temperatures topping out near 90 degrees to the north and west of Boston.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Same deal to the south ... temperatures a bit cooler, especially down toward the Cape and Islands, mainly in the 60s with the cool ocean breezes.

Rain on Thursday?

THURSDAY: Another very warm day, however, a cold front will be passing through New England in the afternoon and evening. How warm will we get? It depends on the timing of that front. A passage later in the day would mean another shot at 90 degrees in some areas ... this is currently where we are leaning.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Either way, there will likely be some showers and thunderstorms in the PM, really the only risk of wet weather this week.

Early look at Memorial Day weekend forecast

We are cautiously optimistic that most of the upcoming holiday weekend will remain dry and comfy.

Right now, Friday/Saturday look to be the picks with highs in the 70s.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Temperatures may cool a bit later in the weekend thanks to onshore breezes.

Clouds may also thicken a bit by Memorial Day .. more on this forecast in the days to come.