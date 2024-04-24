New HeatRisk tool monitors impact rising temperatures have on health

BOSTON – The CDC is keeping a close eye on the impact that rising heat is having on our health.

In partnership with the National Weather Service, the CDC has launched a HeatRisk Tool which provides a seven-day heat forecast nationwide to tell you when temperatures may reach levels that could harm your health.

What does the HeatRisk tool do?

Levels of HeatRisk are represented by a number and a corresponding color scale, from 0 to 4 and from green to magenta.

For example, at level 0 or green, heat levels pose little to no risk. At level 4 or magenta, heat poses extreme risk to individuals as well as health systems and heat-sensitive industries.

The tool will also provide information on local air quality and provide guidance for clinicians to help protect people most at risk of heat-related illness such as pregnant women, children with asthma, and people with cardiovascular disease.