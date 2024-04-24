Watch CBS News
New HeatRisk tool monitors impact rising temperatures have on health

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON – The CDC is keeping a close eye on the impact that rising heat is having on our health.

In partnership with the National Weather Service, the CDC has launched a HeatRisk Tool which provides a seven-day heat forecast nationwide to tell you when temperatures may reach levels that could harm your health. 

What does the HeatRisk tool do?

Levels of HeatRisk are represented by a number and a corresponding color scale, from 0 to 4 and from green to magenta. 

For example, at level 0 or green, heat levels pose little to no risk. At level 4 or magenta, heat poses extreme risk to individuals as well as health systems and heat-sensitive industries. 

The tool will also provide information on local air quality and provide guidance for clinicians to help protect people most at risk of heat-related illness such as pregnant women, children with asthma, and people with cardiovascular disease.   

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 6:54 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

