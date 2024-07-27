Boston's Fenway Park plays host to veterans, families and thousands of supporters

Run to Home Base in Boston raises money to care for veterans and their families

BOSTON - Thousands turned out Saturday to support service members, veterans and their families in the 2024 Run to Home Base at Fenway Park.

What is Home Base?

Home Base is a national nonprofit based in Charlestown that provides life-changing care for veterans, service members, military families and families of fallen soldiers at no cost to them.

"At Home Base and the Red Sox and Mass General, we dedicated ourselves to being able to provide world-class care all at no cost, and all the runners today have raised that money so that we can deliver on that promise for them," Home Base Chief Operating Officer Mike Allard said.

Raising funds for veterans

The 15th annual 9K/5K charity walk or run event was held to help raise critical funds to help those who are suffering from the invisible wounds of war like PTSD. All of the participants crossed the finish line inside Fenway Park with great pride and admiration for those who serve.

"Twenty-two-plus veterans a day die by suicide," Allard said.

Saturday's event was a record setting year for Home Base. This year, 2,600 participants took part in the event, which specifically honored female veterans.

Dr. Mary Izaguirre Is a family physician in the U.S. Army. "As a physician, being able to care for the young men and woman who have voluntarily chosen to protect our nation with their lives - I can think of no greater patient population or honor," she said.

Participants speak of "powerful" event

Major Sidney Jaques graduated Ranger School and became the first woman in the Army to have earned both the Ranger Tab and Ranger Regiment Scroll. The 34-year-old and threw out the first pitch at Saturday's Red Sox game against the Yankees.

"Just being around - especially with this year for it being about women - and meeting some other just incredible female veterans other women leaders and listening to them share their story and connect with them has been very powerful," Jaques said.

Red Sox General Manager Alex Cora also participated in the 9k run. "To listen to the testimonies, you know, it puts everything in perspective. We all go through our struggles, obviously. The invisible ones, you know, when they talk about it, I can't even imagine how that feels, and I am glad I am here to support them," Cora said.