These Boston restaurants can now welcome dogs at their outdoor patios, beer gardens

Boston to allow dogs at outdoor restaurants with new city variance

BOSTON - The dog days of summer can now begin on Boston restaurant patios and beer gardens.

Last month, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new "dog friendly" policy that allowed businesses to apply for a variance to welcome pups into their outdoor spaces. The change officially took effect on Thursday, June 1.

The city shared a list of approved restaurants with WBZ-TV. Before bringing your dog to the restaurant, you may want to check with the business ahead of time to make sure their new pooch policy is officially in place.

1). 75 Chestnut - 75 Chestnut St

2). 75 on Liberty Wharf - 220 Northern Ave

3). Dorchester Brewing - 1250 Mass Ave

4). Aeronaut Brewery - 267 Western Ave

5). Long Live Roxbury Tap Room - 152 Hampden St

6). Tip Tap Room - 138 Cambridge St

7). SRV - 434 Mass Ave

8). The Anchor - 36 First Ave

9). Stats Bar & Grill - 77 Dorchester St

10). Notch Brewery - 525 Western Ave

11). Castle Island Brewing - 10 Old Colony Ave

12). Lucies - 120 Huntington Ave

13). Roundhead Brewing - 1 Westinghouse Plaza

14). Cisco Beer Garden - 81 Northern Ave

15). Bell in Hand - 45-55 Union St

16). Shy Bird - 12 Old Colony Ave

Pet owners will be responsible for the behavior of their dog, and the dog will need to be leashed. Dogs have to stay outside, and there can't be food preparation in the area where dogs are allowed. Additionally, employees can't touch any dogs.

"We're committed to making Boston a vibrant, family-friendly City, and that means rethinking our outdoor spaces to better build community," Wu said in a statement. "Residents and small business owners have been eager for four-legged family members to be able to enjoy our outdoor spaces too, so we're happy to make this regulatory change allowing dogs on outdoor patios and beer gardens."