Boston announces new 'dog friendly' policy for beer gardens, restaurant patios

New 'Dog Bar' brings people and their canines together with dog park and bar

BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced a new "dog friendly" policy on Thursday affecting outdoor dining spaces in the city.

Businesses can now apply for a variance to welcome dogs into their beer gardens and restaurant patios. The change will take effect as soon as June 1.

"We're committed to making Boston a vibrant, family-friendly City, and that means rethinking our outdoor spaces to better build community," Wu said in a statement. "Residents and small business owners have been eager for four-legged family members to be able to enjoy our outdoor spaces too, so we're happy to make this regulatory change allowing dogs on outdoor patios and beer gardens."

Pet owners will be responsible for the behavior of their dog, and the dog will need to be leashed. Dogs have to stay outside, and there can't be food preparation in the area where dogs are allowed. Additionally, employees can't touch any dogs.

The cofounder of Aeronaut Brewing said in a statement that it's been "disappointing" to have to turn away customers with dogs from their Allston beer garden.

"We're thrilled about the City's decision to welcome dogs in beer gardens and Aeronaut Allston is eager to embrace this policy change," Ronn Friedlander said.