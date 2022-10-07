COVID spike, flu season could cause 'major strain on Boston's health care system,' health official says

BOSTON - A sharp increase in COVID levels in Boston's wastewater appears to have stabilized in recent days, but health officials are still worried about the impact on hospitals during flu season.

The Boston Public Health Commission said COVID wastewater numbers from October 3 are up 3.1% over the past week, versus 99.9% over the past 14 days.

Hospitals have seen 170 new COVID admissions this week. That's an increase of .3% for the week, but a rise of 13.7% in the past two weeks.

"The elevated concentration of COVID-19 in our wastewater is very concerning," Boston Public Health Commission executive director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement. "Combined with flu season, increases in COVID-19 related hospitalizations will cause major strain on Boston's health care system. It's important we get ahead of this by getting boosted, obtaining a flu shot, wearing masks indoors, testing for COVID, and isolating if positive to help reduce transmission."

BPHC says it has distributed 1,450 COVID vaccine and booster shots at recent events, with more than 40% going to kids and teens.

Health officials recommend that residents stay up to date on their vaccines, test for COVID before and after going to a large gathering, wear masks indoors and isolate if sick.



Doctors have said that while flu was historically low during the pandemic, it appears poised for a comeback and they are urging people not to skip their flu shots.