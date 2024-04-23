Gas tank math: See how much the Boston commute costs with gas price hike

BOSTON - Nineteen cents may not sound like much, but if you pull out a calculator, you'll see how quickly it adds up. That's how much the average gas price went up in Massachusetts this week, to $3.56 per gallon.

"It's too expensive, can't afford it," said Scott Burke, who lives in Lynn. "I had a job opportunity in Boston. When I figured out the travel time and the mileage, the pay increase ... it just didn't do the math right," he said.

How much does your commute cost?

WBZ-TV calculated the cost of various commutes based on the mileage for our Ford Explorer Interceptor news car. If you drive round-trip from Lynn to Boston five days a week, adding in the Tobin Bridge Toll, it would cost $6.38 cents per day, $31.90 per week, and a whopping $127.60 per month. With the recent hike, that monthly total is $5.60 more than a month ago.

If you live in Plymouth, that same commute adds up to $236 a month. In Brockton, it's $145.20. Leominster is $285.20, and Franklin amounts to $253.20 a month.

"We're going to see prices kind of waffle a little bit as we head towards peak, which is usually mid-June," said Mark Schieldrop, with AAA Northeast. He said the biggest reason for this week's jump has to do with the seasonal blend of gas, which includes more butane. "We switched to summer blend, so summer blend is more expensive than winter blend, and this year, the difference between the two was pretty stark," he said.