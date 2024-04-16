Why Massachusetts gas prices will likely spike in coming months

What could cause Massachusetts gas prices to spike

BOSTON – Experts think the escalating conflict in the Middle East will cause gas prices to spike. But they say there are other reasons you may be paying more to fill up in Massachusetts in the coming months.

According to AAA, gas stations will soon switch over to the summer blend fuel.

That gas is better for the environment in warmer weather. But it also costs more to make.

Massachusetts gas prices have gone up about 5 cents over the last week, at around $3.37 per gallon.

"Oil prices took a slight breather last week, falling by about one percent, but it could just be a rest stop on the way to higher prices," said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. "Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations for strong seasonal gasoline demand could move markets higher."

The cost of gas in Massachusetts is two cents cheaper than it was one year ago.