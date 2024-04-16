Watch CBS News
Local News

Why Massachusetts gas prices will likely spike in coming months

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

What could cause Massachusetts gas prices to spike
What could cause Massachusetts gas prices to spike 00:20

BOSTON – Experts think the escalating conflict in the Middle East will cause gas prices to spike. But they say there are other reasons you may be paying more to fill up in Massachusetts in the coming months.

According to AAA, gas stations will soon switch over to the summer blend fuel.

That gas is better for the environment in warmer weather. But it also costs more to make.

Massachusetts gas prices have gone up about 5 cents over the last week, at around $3.37 per gallon.

"Oil prices took a slight breather last week, falling by about one percent, but it could just be a rest stop on the way to higher prices," said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson for AAA Northeast. "Escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and expectations for strong seasonal gasoline demand could move markets higher."

The cost of gas in Massachusetts is two cents cheaper than it was one year ago.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on April 16, 2024 / 8:06 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.