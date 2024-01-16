Local News

Boston College extends swim and dive teams' hazing suspensions through August

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Boston College swim team suspended until the end of the year over hazing
Boston College swim team suspended until the end of the year over hazing 00:30

BOSTON - The Boston College men and women's swim teams will be suspended for the rest of the school year for hazing.

The college said an investigation found that freshmen were involved in a series of organized drinking games during a team party last fall. Some students got sick and others passed out.

On Tuesday, the school said it is extending the suspension of the swim and dive teams until August. The college has also parted ways with all of the coaches.

"The decision is based on the University's finding that hazing occurred this past September, as well as recurring conduct issues and a team culture that has failed to meet the expectations Boston College holds for its student-athletes," the college said in a prepared statement.

During the investigation, several team members retained lawyers and asked a judge to reinstate the team in October.

Athletes who return to the program will have to participate in a hazing education program.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 6:21 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.