Boston College extends swim and dive teams' hazing suspensions through August

Boston College swim team suspended until the end of the year over hazing

BOSTON - The Boston College men and women's swim teams will be suspended for the rest of the school year for hazing.

The college said an investigation found that freshmen were involved in a series of organized drinking games during a team party last fall. Some students got sick and others passed out.

On Tuesday, the school said it is extending the suspension of the swim and dive teams until August. The college has also parted ways with all of the coaches.

"The decision is based on the University's finding that hazing occurred this past September, as well as recurring conduct issues and a team culture that has failed to meet the expectations Boston College holds for its student-athletes," the college said in a prepared statement.

During the investigation, several team members retained lawyers and asked a judge to reinstate the team in October.

Athletes who return to the program will have to participate in a hazing education program.