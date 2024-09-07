Boston College follows up victory over Florida State by thrashing Duquesne 56-0

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer

BOSTON - Thomas Castellanos threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns in the first half before new Boston College coach Bill O'Brien went to his bench on Saturday as the Eagles followed up their upset of then-No. 10 Florida State by thrashing FCS Duquesne 56-0.

Castellanos completed 9 of 10 passes, including TDs of 72, 49, 30 and 4 yards - all to different receivers. Lewis Bond caught five passes for 98 yards and a 49-yard TD - all in the first half - and Reed Harris caught a 72-yard score.

After going nowhere on its first drive, BC (2-0) scored touchdowns on its next five possessions - and added Khari Johnson's pick-6 - to end the first half with a 42-0 lead.

Backup quarterback Jacobe Robinson came on to start the second half for the Eagles and fumbled on his third play before BC took a 49-0 lead on a 47-yard run by Datrell Jones. Robinson ran it in from 9 yards out in the final minutes to make it 56-0.

Treshaun Ward ran for 55 yards and a touchdown, also all in the first half. Freshman Turbo Richard ran for 74 yards in the second for the Eagles, who opened O'Brien's tenure with his hometown school by beating the Seminoles 28-13 in Tallahassee last week.

It was the biggest road win over a top-10 team in BC history.

Darius Perrantes completed 8 of 18 passes for 62 yards and two interceptions for Duquesne (0-2).

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College was second in the "also receiving votes" category in The Associated Press Top 25 last week and could move into the rankings for the first time since 2018.

UP NEXT

Duquesne: After opening against two FBS programs - and losing by a combined 105-10 - the Dukes get back to the FCS when they visit Youngstown State.

Boston College: The Eagles head to the Midwest to face No. 9 Missouri.