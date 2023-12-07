Boston city councilors oppose O'Bryant School move from Roxbury to West Roxbury

BOSTON - They can't block it, but Boston city councilors are now on the record saying they want the mayor to reconsider a proposal to move the O'Bryant School of Math and Science.

The city council passed a resolution opposing the idea. The O'Bryant School is the city's most diverse exam school.

In June, Mayor Michelle Wi announced a plan to move the exam school from Roxbury to West Roxbury. The plan would create a sprawling campus at the site of the closed West Roxbury High School and expand the school to the seventh grade.

Some community activists say the plan makes it hard on students because there is no easy way to get from Roxbury to West Roxbury using the T. Any move is years away.