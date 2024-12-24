Volunteers in Boston spread Christmas cheer for people in need

Christmas Eve charity events help Bostonians in need

Christmas Eve charity events help Bostonians in need

Christmas Eve charity events help Bostonians in need

BOSTON – Christmas Eve was a day of giving across greater Boston with several charitable events taking place.

Christmas Eve charity events

In Dorchester, St. Peter's Teen Center held its annual Menino Family Toy Drive, named after the late former mayor.

Kids and teens were gifted bikes, shoes and toys. They also had the chance to meet Santa Claus.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was in attendance at the event, helping to pass out toys and talking with children. The mayor said that the event is a great way to honor the community.

"It's amazing to be a part of this very special annual tradition," said Mayor Wu. "You get to see all the families coming in and Santa bringing a smile to everyone's face."

Wu said that it means a lot to her to get to spend Christmas Eve volunteering with her family and giving back to the community.

"This is what the holidays are all about," she said. "Being together, being with your neighbors and taking care of the community, and I'm so grateful to [late Boston Mayor Tom Menino's] family for so many years of making this possible."

Boston's Pine Street Inn

Also happening at Pine Street Inn, the largest shelter in New England, faith leaders and volunteers sang holiday songs and cooked a meal for people experiencing homelessness.

During what can be a very difficult time of year, leaders from the Catholic church and Judaism worked to uplift those struggling.

"If there's ever a time you need faith, it's when you're homeless in a shelter over the holiday," said Linda Downie, the president and executive director of Pine Hill. "I'm so grateful to our faith leaders for sharing a message of hope and hospitality."

People staying in the shelter had the chance to enjoy a fresh cooked meal and speak with a bishop and rabbi ahead of the holidays.