Boston Children's Hospital reportedly postponing some elective surgeries amid RSV surge

Pfizer planning to ask FDA for approval of RSV vaccine

BOSTON - Boston Children's Hospital is reportedly delaying some procedures as cases of RSV spread.

Dr. Daniel Rauch, a hospitalist with Children's, told The New York Times that some elective surgeries are being postponed to make room for more kids with respiratory illness.

The newspaper reports that pediatric hospitals all over the country are overwhelmed by RSV, which is causing longer wait times in the ER for children with non-life-threatening conditions like broken legs or dog bites. A medical director at Johns Hopkins Children's Center in Baltimore told The Times, "This is the pediatrician's Covid. This is our March 2020."

There is some hope on the horizon for parents and providers. Pfizer is planning to ask for FDA approval of its RSV vaccine.

Pfizer said a large international study showed its RSV vaccine for pregnant moms was 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in babies' most vulnerable first three months of life. By 6 months, the vaccine still was still 70% effective against serious illness.