Pfizer planning to ask for FDA approval of RSV vaccine as cases surge

BOSTON - Hope is on the horizon for parents and providers who are unfortunately familiar with the frightening respiratory virus RSV. It's one of the fastest spreading illnesses right now - with wheezing babies and children filling pediatric hospitals across the US. But Pfizer is preparing to present new data offering promising protection to the FDA.

In a large international study, Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant moms was 82% effective at preventing severe cases of RSV in babies' most vulnerable first three months of life. By 6 months, the vaccine still was still 70% effective against serious illness.

"As a pediatrician, we haven't had any treatment for RSV my whole career and way before then, and so we would be hopeful that if there are options for treatment, that's huge for kids," said Dr. Melanie Kitagawa, the pediatric ICU director at Texas Children's Hospital.

In Worcester, city leaders are again encouraging indoor masking - an attempt to ease the burden on hospitals from COVID, flu, and this rise in RSV. A local dad told WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald he's not sure people without kids will be as compliant.

"They don't understand. They don't have that second fear of how bad it is for them. Making sure everything is okay, their temperature isn't over 100. Scary!" a father of two said, of the overnight stress when his toddlers are sick.

For most healthy people, RSV is an inconvenient cold, but it's very serious or even life threatening for babies with tiny airways and the elderly more at risk of pneumonia.

"Especially being first time parents, you don't know what you're getting into with a lot of it. Couple more calls to the doctor than needed most likely, but we'll get through it," said another parent of an 8-month-old.