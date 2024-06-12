What to know about the Boston Celtics NBA Finals watch party at TD Garden

BOSTON - The Boston Celtics are hosting NBA Finals watch parties for Games 3 and 4 at the TD Garden while the team is on the road against the Dallas Mavericks. It's a first for the arena, allowing fans to cheer on the C's as they try to win their 18th championship.

"The Celtics watch parties at the Garden will be a memorable and unique way for families and fans to catch the away games and show our community spirit," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement.

The game will be shown on center video board in the arena, and organizers say the watch parties at the Garden "will mirror a live NBA game experience." Here's what else to know about the event:

Are tickets still available for the TD Garden Celtics watch party?

Tickets are sold out for the Game 3 and Game 4 watch parties. They went on sale last week for $18 to commemorate the chase for banner 18.

Ticket reseller Gametime said Wednesday resale prices range from $163 to $265. Friday tickets start at $109 resale and go as high as $514 per seat.

Where do I park for the Celtics watch party at TD Garden?

Those with tickets to the watch party should have received an email to pre-purchase parking for a special $18 rate in the North Station garage. Parking for the general public in the garage is $40.

Canal Street will be closed to car traffic for Games 3 and 4.

Fans are also encouraged to take the MBTA to the event. The Commuter Rail and the Green Line stop at the Garden, as will Orange Line diversion shuttle buses while parts of the Orange Line are closed for maintenance work.

When do doors open at the TD Garden Celtics watch party?

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday. The game starts at 8:30 p.m. both nights.

Will TD Garden concession stands be open for the watch party?

Yes, the concession stands will be offering their regular game day food and bar menus, in addition to a special $5 "value menu" for select items.

What is the bag policy for the TD Garden Celtics watch party?

The standard bag policy for the TD Garden is in effect. Small bags must be 6" by 4" x 1.5" or smaller. Backpacks and large bags are not allowed. Click here to read more.

Is there a Game 6 Celtics watch party?

There are currently no plans to have a watch party at TD Garden for a potential Game 6 in Dallas.