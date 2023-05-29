Celtics fans warned to be on lookout for counterfeit tickets

BOSTON - Police are warning fans: If it's too good to be true, it probably is. With Celtics ticket prices spiking for Game 7, fans should be on the lookout for counterfeit tickets.

Police say if you're looking to buy a last- minute ticket for the Eastern Conference Finals Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, look for tickets at authorized agencies.

Tickets for the potentially history-making game are selling for as much as $37,000 for floor seats on Ticketmaster as excitement builds for the Celtics' home game in Boston.

"Fans who purchase tickets from a secondary source are taking a chance and do so at the buyer's own risk," the Boston Police Department warned in a statement. "Purchasing via other means creates the potential for possessing an invalid and/or counterfeit ticket."