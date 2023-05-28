Celtics fans looking forward to Game 7 on Monday in Boston

Celtics fans looking forward to Game 7 on Monday in Boston

Celtics fans looking forward to Game 7 on Monday in Boston

BOSTON - It was unexpected and improbable but the Celtics pulled off a Game 6 win in Miami, sending the series back to Boston for Game 7. And now Celtics fans are ready to see their team fight for a spot in the NBA finals.

Even with Game 6 taking place in Miami, fans filled Canal Street and partied at local bars after the last second tip-in clinched the game for the Celtics. On Sunday, people still reeling from Saturday's win were hanging out by TD Garden, hoping to get a taste of the excitement.

"Crazy game, I almost had a heart attack three times," said David Therrien of Boston.

Some fans are scrambling for last-minute tickets but they won't come cheap. On Stubhub, some tickets are going for nearly $20,000.