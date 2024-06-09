Sea of green pours out of TD Garden as Boston Celtics fans celebrate Game 2 win

Celtics fans converge on TD Garden to watch the team win Game 2

BOSTON - After a Game 1 win, Boston Celtics fans returned to TD Garden and Canal Street for Game 2 of the NBA finals.

Canal Street closed off for fans

A closed off Canal Street was full of green Sunday afternoon and evening, full of pregame fun for passionate Celtics fans.

"We are die-hard Celtics fans," said Tom Kennedy. "Awesome atmosphere, it's going to be electric tonight, the Garden will be even louder than Game 1."

Fans came from around Massachusetts and around the country for the finals.

"I grew up with Larry Bird Celtics...so I get to relive my childhood here, coming to a game tonight and he gets to start his Boston childhood," said Celtics fan Matt Laufer, who came with his son.

Celtics fans take in a Game 2 win

As the night inched closer to tip off, the doors to TD Garden opened for fans with tickets. And Canal Street got quiet as fans glued themselves to the TV, pulling for a victory. With a Game 2 win, the hopes are high for the Celtics, with Boston fans promising to believe.

"Championship city, can't go wrong, title town!" said Celtics fan Sam Shippee.

Game 3 will be played Wednesday in Dallas, with some Celtics fans planning to make the trip to Texas. Others will be taking in the game from a sold out watch party at TD Garden.