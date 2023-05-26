Boston Calling Music Festival kicks off on Friday

BOSTON -- The Boston Calling Music Festival begins on Friday, and the stage at the Harvard Athletic Complex is set.

Tickets are still available for the three-day concert, which is always one of the most popular musical events in Massachusetts every year.

This year's lineup includes The Foo Fighters, Alanis Morrissette, Paramore, The National, The Dropkick Murphys, The Lumineers, Chelsea Cutler, Queens of the Stone Age, and much more.

The festival is also featuring more homegrown talent and female-fronted bands.

Our fan guide to the Boston Calling Music Festival is available here, and you can watch our festival special.

The festival recommends taking the Red Line to Harvard Square MBTA station and taking the 10-minute walk to the main entrance on North Harvard Street. Be aware there is not any street parking in the surrounding communities and city officials will be very strict with ticketing and towing.

If you are coming from outside the city, the commuter rail goes into Boston Landing Station and that is about a mile walk to the show. The festival also recommends taking ride shares to the show. And if you have a bike, there will be bicycle parking on site.