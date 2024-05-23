Boston mother says son was slapped in the face by school bus monitor

EAST BOSTON - An East Boston mother says her son was slapped in the face by a monitor on a Boston Public School bus and is now looking for answers and accountability. "I'm very outraged, I'm disappointed, I'm hurt, my son didn't deserve this," the mother tells WBZ-TV in an exclusive interview.

She doesn't want to identify her family to protect her son's privacy. She says her 13-year-old son, who is on the autism spectrum, suffered redness and bruising on his face. He is now in a special needs class at Charlestown High School.

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly slapped by a school bus monitor in Boston CBS Boston

A Boston police report corroborates her account that the bus monitor, a replacement for the day, indicated her son was making a mess with popcorn, and also used vulgar language toward the monitor who allegedly grabbed his wrist and removed his backpack.

"He doesn't deny it, he doesn't, and I don't condone it," the boy's mother said. "It's part of who he is and sometimes he says and does things he's not supposed to. We're working on that."

In fact, she says her son has been thriving at the school and worries this incident has not just left him with bruises but is a setback. "Now he doesn't want to go to school. All the great things we've accomplished like using safe hands, and doing the right thing, we're going back five or six months."

Alleged assault under investigation

Boston Public Schools tells WBZ-TV the alleged assault is under investigation and that the safety of students is a top priority. But this mother says what she wants now is action from BPS to restore her trust in the system. "I hope they better train bus monitors to be able to have their own self-control and be able to deal with these situations in the future."

According to the police report the bus monitor denies the assault, but the mother wants to press charges and hopes it is eye opening for other parents.