Boston thinking pink at Barbie trivia event at Trident Bookstore ahead of movie release

BOSTON - Boston is buzzing over Barbie.

"I've been to the Barbie boat cruise, this weekend we're going to a Barbie drag show," one fan said of her plans.

"I've been counting down the days for months, as soon as the tickets dropped," another added about the movie.

On the eve of the official premiere, fans sat pretty in pink, sipping strawberry spritzes, and testing their knowledge of careers, clothes, and controversies at Trident Booksellers on Newbury Street.

"There's a couple of softballs in there but some of it is, I dug through the archives to find some of these questions," said Trident Books Event Coordinator Halle Mahfouz.

A fan shows off her Barbie purse and dolls at a Barbie trivia event at Trident Bookstore in Boston. CBS Boston

All 65 trivia tickets sold out fast. So what is it about this doll and her dream house, that means so much to so many?

"She's just something for everyone. It's just like this sense of wonder and amazement that she can do anything. It's really just the sky's the limit," said Margot Reed.

"She's had over 250 professions. If you aspire to be something you can get a little girl a doll that shows her her in that position. I just think that it's an amazing way to spark creativity and imagination and really show the joys of girlhood," Kelsey Navin explained.

As adults of all ages look forward to the film…

"Greta Gerwig always kills it. Also I'm excited for himbo Ryan Gosling. I just think it's going to be really fun and really camp," said Kate Callow.

So much of the joy, is remembering what was.

"There are so many things going on in the world. Having three hours to sit in the movies and think about your childhood and all the fun memories. And it's all pink, it's all fun. That's what people are looking forward to," said Vincenza Batholomew.