Barbiemania sweeps across Boston with pink food and parties

BOSTON - Barbiemania is taking over Boston. With the movie hitting the theaters, stores and restaurants are painting the town pink.

At Loft and Vine in the North End you will find Barbies in the windows. The store has been a hot spot for people taking glittery selfies. Unfortunately, the store doesn't actually sell the Barbies on display, but they do have stickers, wine glasses, and a full assortment of pink bags and accessories.

'"One of the girls that works here, her Mom had saved [the Barbies]. She saved the outfits, washed the outfits, and when she figured out we were doing window displays, she offered to give them to us," said Emily Kovacs, a worker at Loft and Vine, "I think it's fun that it is turning into something for everyone. We have adults coming in and buying Barbie wine glasses. You have grandmothers bringing their grandchildren in, and they are both interested in what's in the window."

You can also take in the Barbie world dining experience. Shy Bird in Cambridge has chicken nuggets covered in edible glitter. They come with a special Barbie box and pink sauce.

The chicken nuggets are covered in edible pink glitter. CBS Boston

"We figured if you're going to go in, you should probably go all in on something like this," laughed Eli Feldman, Co-founder of Shy Bird, "There is glitter everywhere. I am hoping the movie has a really long run because otherwise all the glitter is going to look really out of place."

Shy Bird will also be hosting a Barbie party at their South End location. There will be pink drinks and food. People are encouraged to come in costume.

"The invite said 'Barbiecore' and 'Kenergy.' And so we will be doing a little Zoolander style catwalk," smiled Feldman.