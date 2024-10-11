Man charged with murder in Labor Day shooting inside Boston barbershop

BOSTON - A man from Canton, Massachusetts has been charged with killing a person in a barbershop in Boston on Labor Day.

Diamond Jose Brito, 32, was arrested in Mattapan around 7 p.m. Thursday, Boston Police said. He will be arraigned Friday in Dorchester District Court for the murder of 20-year-old Elijah Ricardo Clunie of Dorchester.

Clunie and another man were shot in the Exclusive Barbershop and Salon on Washington Street in Dorchester, just before 1 p.m. on Monday, September 2.

Both were rushed to the hospital. Clunie died. The other victim, who has not been identified, is expected to survive, police said Friday.

At the time, police said both were customers in the shop and that the shooting was not random.

Brito was wanted for several warrants for the murder, according to investigators.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.