Man killed, another wounded in Dorchester daytime shooting

BOSTON - One man was killed and another was injured in an afternoon shooting on Labor Day in Dorchester.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. to the area of Erie Street and Washington Street for a report of two people shot, Boston police Deputy Supt. Paul McLaughlin said.

Both were taken to the hospital, where one of the men died. The other man's injuries were not fatal, according to police.

It appears the victims were customers at a barbershop, McLaughlin said. He said at this point in the investigation, police do not believe the shooting was a random event.

One of the victim's grandfathers, Reiner Thompson, was told the news by his wife.

"He got shot in the head; his grandmother said he got shot in the head," Thompson said.

He said he spoke to his grandson just last week about getting him into a construction work program. "You have to be a leader not a follower, to all of the young people."

No arrests have been announced. Police are looking for video evidence and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

"We are canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses," Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin said.

As of Aug. 25, Boston had reported 10 deadly shootings in 2024, which is half the number the city had seen by this time last year.