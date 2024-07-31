Boston family's lemonade stand supports baby in need of liver transplant

BOSTON - A Boston mother is hoping a miracle comes through for her daughter who is fighting a rare disease.

"She's amazing. She's so smart. She finally found her voice. She won't stop," said Jaquela Gomez, of her daughter.

And that's all this Boston mom dreams of, that her beautiful baby Kaliyah will never stop - smiling, growing, and becoming who she is. But a healthy, happy life depends on a miracle.

"Kids with her condition get worse as the time goes. I'm just hoping to find that donor and get the process going," the mother explained.

Kaliyah Family photo

This sweet girl has spent her seven months of life suffering from biliary atresia; a rare liver disease which required surgery as a newborn.

"They give three months to see if the procedure was a success; For us it wasn't," Gomez said softly.

Spreading awareness with lemonade stand

Now, as the family prays for a healthy piece of liver from a donor with an O or B blood type, Kaliyah's siblings and cousins are raising money for her care. Spreading awareness through each sip of lemonade, until their sweet sister comes home from the hospital with a new liver.

"It's going to get her to live longer. That's all I want for my baby. So, she can pass the age of four. I want to see her get married, have kids, finish college. This would be helping her a whole lot," the mother said.

Kaliyah's sisters and cousins will sell lemonade to support her treatment both Saturday and Sunday in Revere. Their stand will be set up from 12-3 p.m. both days, at the corner of Malden and Stevens Streets.

You can learn more about Kaliyah's journey here.