Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of man pulled from water near Milton Yacht Club

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police pull man's body from water in Milton
Police pull man's body from water in Milton 00:20

MILTON - State Police are investigating a body found in the water near the Neponset Valley Yacht Club off Granite Avenue.

Police divers recovered the body just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the man in his 50s had been in the water for "significant time," and they found materials on him with the name of a man reported missing in December.

State Police are now trying to determine the cause of the man's death. His identity has not been released.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 5:25 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.