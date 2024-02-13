Body of man pulled from water near Milton Yacht Club

Police pull man's body from water in Milton

MILTON - State Police are investigating a body found in the water near the Neponset Valley Yacht Club off Granite Avenue.

Police divers recovered the body just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the man in his 50s had been in the water for "significant time," and they found materials on him with the name of a man reported missing in December.

State Police are now trying to determine the cause of the man's death. His identity has not been released.