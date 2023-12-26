Watch CBS News
Local News

Body of woman found in Lawrence basement apartment

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Lawrence apartment
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in Lawrence apartment 00:21

LAWRENCE - Lawrence Police found a woman dead in a basement apartment Tuesday morning.

Police said at 7:48 a.m., they received a call to perform a well-being check on a person who lived on Salem Street in Lawrence. When they arrived at the basement apartment, the person was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are treating the death as a homicide, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 26, 2023 / 6:05 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.