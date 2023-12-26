Body of woman found in Lawrence basement apartment
LAWRENCE - Lawrence Police found a woman dead in a basement apartment Tuesday morning.
Police said at 7:48 a.m., they received a call to perform a well-being check on a person who lived on Salem Street in Lawrence. When they arrived at the basement apartment, the person was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they are treating the death as a homicide, but there is no ongoing threat to the public.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.