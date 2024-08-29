Blupoint nursing homes taken over by outside company after I-Team investigations

BOSTON - Weeks of I-Team investigations into the crisis at Blupoint Healthcare's three nursing homes led to protesting workers finally getting paid. Lauren Foster is a certified nursing assistant at Blupoint's Blackstone Valley Heath and Rehabilitation facility in Northbridge. She tells the I-Team, "Thank you so much for everything that you have done to help us get to where we are now. From where we started, because I don' t think it would have happened without you."

Days after our last report, the Attorney General filed a lawsuit detailing Blupoint's financial woes and the unsafe and dangerous conditions in the homes. A judge ordered Blupoint's facilities be taken over by an outside company, but by that time medical suppliers and healthcare workers were owed thousands. Lauren says some employees were owed more than $10,000 and were struggling to pay rent and their bills.

The Department of Health admits it knew late last year that that Blupoint was not paying its bills, the facilities were understaffed, and nurses and aids were quitting. State inspectors found deficiencies at the homes but did not order Blupoint to stop accepting new residents.

Paul Lanzikos, the co-founder of advocacy group Dignity Alliance, says the state is not doing enough in terms of oversight of nursing homes. He tells the I-Team the Department of Health needs to step up its vigilance. "More and more folks are recognizing that there are not good things happening in nursing homes, especially around the survey process and how inadequate it is," Lanzikos said.

MassHealth advanced Blupoint $2.1 million in 2023

The I-Team has learned nearly all of the residents in Blupoint's facilities are on Medicaid. MassHealth advanced Blupoint $1.8 million in September of 2023 and another $300,000 in October.

Lauren says she'd like to know where the money went since the company was not paying its staff, suppliers, and vendors.

Lanzikos says his group is not opposed to the infusion of operating or capital funds into facilities. "What we want to do is have accountability," Lanzikos said. "That's where I think the failure is unless there is clear criteria and enforcement of those criteria then you're just throwing the money away."

A new bill passed on Thursday that gives the Department of Health more oversight could be a step in that direction.

"I hope so, I really hope so," Lauren said. She and her co-workers who went to work for more than a month without getting paid say the residents are family and they deserve to live in safe comfortable conditions.

Employees relieved, optimistic

Blupoint staff say they are now relieved and optimistic now that the new company running the three facilities is meeting payroll. "When I finally saw that money a couple of weeks ago it was just the weight lifted off my shoulders and it was amazing. I can't thank you guys enough for everything you have done so far," Lauren said.

The company running the homes, KCP Advisory Group LLC, declined our request for an on-camera interview. I-Team sources say MassHealth is continuing to advance funding for Blupoint's facilities.