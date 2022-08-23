Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry

Watch CBS News
Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after fight on Block Island Ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.

Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.

A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.

That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.

Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.

August 23, 2022

