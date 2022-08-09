Police called to Block Island Ferry after fight reported on board

Police called to Block Island Ferry after fight reported on board

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. - Police from several towns were called to the Block Island Ferry terminal Narragansett, Rhode Island late Monday night.

Officers were seen at the port and on the ferry as it came into dock. Several ambulances were also there.

Investigators have not said anything yet about what happened but ferry passengers told WPRI-TV there was a fight on board.

#WATCH: Here’s the moment officers jumped onto the Block Island Ferry as it was moving, before docking in Galilee. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/5BVtCyaGWs — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 9, 2022

It's not clear yet if anyone was hurt or arrested.