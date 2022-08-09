Watch CBS News
Local News

Police called to Block Island Ferry after fight reported on board

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Police called to Block Island Ferry after fight reported on board
Police called to Block Island Ferry after fight reported on board 00:21

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. - Police from several towns were called to the Block Island Ferry terminal Narragansett, Rhode Island late Monday night.

Officers were seen at the port and on the ferry as it came into dock. Several ambulances were also there.

Investigators have not said anything yet about what happened but ferry passengers told WPRI-TV there was a fight on board.

It's not clear yet if anyone was hurt or arrested. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 9, 2022 / 8:07 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.