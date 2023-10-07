Watch CBS News
Bishop Fenwick High School in Peabody files injunction against MIAA over playoff ban

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

PEABODY - Bishop Fenwick High School is taking the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) to court after the school was banned from the playoffs.

All of Bishop Fenwick's sports teams are banned from the postseason this year because they repeatedly broke student eligibility rules. The school, which is located in Peabody, filed an injunction against the MIAA on Friday to force a judge to decide if the punishment is justified.

The school said they were not trying to cheat or lie when they made the eligibility errors. Their appeal of the ban was denied by the MIAA back in August.

