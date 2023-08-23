MIAA denies Bishop Fenwick's appeal of all-sport postseason ban

PEABODY – All sports teams at Bishop Fenwick High School will officially be sidelined during this year's playoffs.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) has denied the school's appeal of a postseason ban for all teams in the upcoming school year.

In July, the organization banned all of the school's teams from the playoffs for violating rules on student eligibility.

In one situation, the MIAA said Bishop Fenwick allowed a seventh-grade student to play on its varsity baseball team. The MIAA was alerted to the rules violation from an anonymous parent whose high school son was cut from the same team.

In another situation, Bishop Fenwick administrators were allegedly dishonest about a player's eligibility when applying for a fifth-year athletic waiver.

School president Tom Nunan told WBZ at the time none of the actions were "through will or malice or deceit, or an attempt to lie or cheat in any way, shape or form." The school retained an attorney to explore other options to fight the punishment.