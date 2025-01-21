Geese found dead on UMass Amherst campus test positive for bird flu

AMHERST - Two Canada geese found dead on the UMass Amherst campus recently have tested positive for avian flu, the school said Tuesday. This comes after dozens of geese died of suspected bird flu in Plymouth, Massachusetts over the weekend.

It's the first known positive test of bird flu on the Amherst campus. The university has put signs near the campus pond that warns people not to feed or touch geese. The school has also alerted town officials and told faculty who might interact with animals to take precautions.

"We are monitoring the situation with the state's assistance," a school spokesperson said.

Anyone who sees a sick or dead bird on campus is asked to report it by calling 413-545-2682.

Bird flu in Massachusetts

In Plymouth there were 60 dead geese, and another 10 to 15 birds sick in the water of the Billington Sea reservoir. The New England Wildlife Center CEO said it's "strongly suspected" that the deaths are linked to the H5N1 virus.

Plymouth health officials are urging the public to avoid touching birds and to keep any backyard poultry flocks away from wild waterfowl.

What to know about bird flu

Experts have been anticipating a possible spike in avian flu cases as birds migrate south from Canada. Bird flu was confirmed in a backyard flock in Vermont in late December.

The Centers for Disease reported the first U.S. human death from bird flu on Jan. 6, in Louisiana. The agency said "the risk to the general public remains low."

No person-to-person transmission spread of bird flu has been identified in the country, the CDC said. But people who handle wild birds or other potentially infected animals are advised to take precautions.