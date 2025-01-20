Bird flu suspected after dozens of Massachusetts geese found dead

BOSTON – Health officials believe dozens of geese, swans, and other birds in Plymouth, Massachusetts died from Avian Influenza (H5N1), also known as bird flu.

The recent outbreak at Billington Sea, a large inland lake in Plymouth, has killed about 60 birds so far.

Smaller outbreaks of suspected bird flu have been reported in recent weeks in other parts of the state. Bird flu was also recently reported in Vermont, though health officials said there was "low risk to the public."

Health officials are urging people not to handle birds or other animals that are dead or appear to be sick.

Bird flu precautions

The Plymouth Department of Health and Human Services warned community members following the outbreak.

According to the warning, if anyone encounters any bird or animal on the ice they should not attempt to rescue it.

All backyard poultry must be corralled for the foreseeable future. Birds can not be allowed to roam free range, health officials said.

In addition, anyone who has poultry should use protective gear while handling the birds, feeding them, or cleaning up after them. People should also wash their hands with soap and warm water after handling birds.

"Poultry owners should keep their birds away from wild waterfowl, limit the number of people that have access to your flock, and if you share equipment with other bird owners, clean and disinfect between locations," Plymouth public health director Karen Keane said.

Members of the New England Wildlife Center were on scene Sunday in Plymouth.