Billerica community honors fallen Police Sergeant Ian Taylor with tears, memories

BILLERICA - Just two days after Billerica Police Sergeant Ian Taylor was fatally struck by an excavator during a work detail on Friday, the Billerica community came together to honor the fallen Taylor and say thank you.

A cruiser draped in mourning bunting near Billerica Police Department has been covered with symbols of sympathy and gratitude for Taylor. While not everyone in the crowd of Billerica neighbors behind the high school had known fallen police Sgt. Ian Taylor, by the time they left the Sunday evening vigil, they had a much clearer understanding of what Billerica had lost.

Billerica police and the community came together to honor Sergeant Ian Taylor, who was fatally struck by an excavator during a work detail. CBS Boston

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost remembered Taylor's extraordinary impact in supporting those affected by addiction. "He recognized - better than anyone I have ever met - that every person carries his own demons, their own challenges. He knew that, but for the grace of God, any one of us could find ourselves trapped in a situation that we never intended. He was a man of empathy and a man of action," he said.

"Especially now, with fentanyl and all the problems, to have someone who was so dedicated to help folks. It sounded like he wasn't judgmental, but just really tried to help," said one woman who attended the vigil.

That's what neighbors want to do now - help. As the Billerica Police Department grieves, friends, families, and strangers show up.

"They're putting their lives on the line every day," said Bill Gallagher, who attended the event.

"You've got to be a special person to do that. It's sad. I'm choked up just thinking about it," said a retired firefighter who came to honor Taylor.

And even in their grief, Taylor's brothers and sisters on the job pledge their unwavering support to the loved ones he leaves behind.

"To Mindy, Nate, Kylie and all Ian's family and friends: We are very sorry for what you are going through, but please rest assured this entire Billerica family will forever and always have your back," said Sgt. Gilbert Ynostroza.