Fallen Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor to be honored during Sunday vigil

BILLERICA – Fallen Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor, who was killed Friday while working a construction detail, will be honored Sunday during a vigil.

Billerica Police Chief Roy Frost said Taylor will be honored in the courtyard of Billerica Memorial High School from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The vigil is open to the public.

A procession is underway bringing Sgt. Taylor's body from Lahey Hospital to the medical examiner's office in Boston. You can watch live on CBS News Boston by clicking in the video player above.

Police salute the as the body of Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor is brought out of Lahey Hospital for a procession. CBS Boston

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Taylor was killed Friday when he was hit by an excavator while working a detail at a construction site in Billerica.

Taylor was helping a tractor-trailer get around the construction site when he was hit. The veteran police officer was rushed to Lahey Hospital but later died.

Billerica Police Sgt. Ian Taylor died while working at a construction detail on Boston Road. Billerica Police

The 49-year-old father of two had worked for the Billerica Police Department since 2011. Taylor previously worked for the Lawrence Police Department from 2003 to 2010.

Ryan's office, Billerica police, and Massachusetts State Police are investigating Taylor's death. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has also launched an investigation.

Funeral services have not yet been announced.