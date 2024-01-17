Bill Belichick reportedly the "clear favorite" to land Falcons head coaching job

Sports Final: How did the Patriots handle parting ways with Bill Belichick?

FOXBORO -- As the Patriots get set to introduce his successor on Wednesday, Bill Belichick may not have to wait much longer for his next NFL job.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Belichick is the "clear favorite" to become the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

"I think he is the clear favorite here unless another job opens that has a quarterback already in place and offers him a chance to win those 15 games he needs to pass Don Shula in short order — perhaps Dallas," Graziano wrote Wednesday. "Atlanta has already interviewed Belichick."

Belichick was the sixth candidate to interview or Atlanta's opening on Monday, and the Falcons have since interviewed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Atlanta is looking for a new head coach after firing Arthur Smith after three seasons, all of which ended with the Falcons at 7-10.

Belichick is looking for a new team after "mutually" parting ways with the Patriots last week following 24 seasons in New England. At 333 career victories (regular season and postseason), the 71-year-old sits just 14 wins behind Don Shula for the most wins all-time.

Belichick, of course, led New England to six Super Bowl titles during his dynastic run with the team. The fifth of those championships came over the Falcons, as Belichick's Patriots overcame a 28-3 deficit in the third quarter before winning Super Bowl LI, 34-28, in overtime.

Now, Belichick may soon be donning a hoodie in Atlanta. The Patriots, meanwhile, will introduce Jerod Mayo as the franchise's 15th head coach on Wednesday.