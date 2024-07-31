Former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick launching new football show

In heartfelt ad, Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans, pokes fun at himself

In heartfelt ad, Bill Belichick thanks Patriots fans, pokes fun at himself

BOSTON – Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is keeping busy during his time away from the sideline. The future Hall of Fame coach announced on Wednesday that he is launching a new football show.

Belichick will host and co-produce the show, which will be called "Coach."

The show will air on YouTube, premiering at the start of the upcoming season. It is being produced as part of the Underdog Fantasy media network.

In a statement, Belichick said the show will include his perspective on various football decisions and what goes on within an organization. It will also feature breakdowns of schematics and other topics.

"This show is going to give fans a comprehensive look at the behind-the-scenes of the National Football League: what it's like to coach, how to prepare, how to team build, exactly the way I would do it if I was coaching a team," Belichick said.

Belichick and the Patriots parted ways after last season. With no NFL jobs lined up, Belichick has been signing up for media gigs.

He will be joining "Inside the NFL" as an analyst, will be on every ESPN Monday Night Football ManningCast, and was a part of draft coverage with the Pat McAfee Show.

According to offseason reports, Belichick hopes to return to coaching after a year working in the media.

Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, but they instead chose to hire former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

With 14 more wins, Belichick would pass Don Shula for the most wins in NFL history.