Bill Belichick on his favorite Tom Brady memory: "There are six of them that come to mind"

FOXBORO -- The Patriots will honor Tom Brady with a halftime ceremony Sunday afternoon, which is sure to stir up a few good memories for fans on hand at Gillette Stadium. But when someone is as successful as Brady, it's difficult to select just one of those amazing memories as your favorite.

Just ask New England head coach Bill Belichick.

"Well, there are six of them that come to mind," Belichick responded Monday morning when asked for his favorite Tom Brady memory during his appearance on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "Can't say enough about Tom and what he's meant to this organization, what he's meant to me personally."

From their first Super Bowl together as heavy underdogs against the St. Louis Rams in 2001 to their last hurrah in a rock fight against the L.A. Rams in 2018, Brady and Belichick won a lot of football games while bringing six titles to New England. But even after enjoying early success -- winning three of those titles in his first four seasons as the team's starter -- Brady's focus and desire to win never waned.

It only grew stronger in Belichick's eyes, and that is what made Brady so special.

"He just epitomized everything you would want in a player – his work ethic, his ability to handle and process a lot of things on and off the field. His critical playmaking ability, instinctiveness and anticipation and decision making at the most critical times in the biggest games in the team's history not to mention the seasons," Belichick said of Brady. "For so many years, he set a standard of daily performance which turned into yearly performance which turned into not only a Hall of Fame career, but probably the best career of all time in the National Football League.

"He did it on a day-to-day basis. I'd say that's really the biggest thing about Tom that's so impressive is what you got from him every day was that same level of commitment, work ethic, performance, attention to detail and inquisitiveness and coachability," Belichick continued. "Tom's always looking to get better, improve and find ways to be a little bit better than he was no matter how good he was. That's really a great, great attitude to have with a player of his person and ability and performance and production."

Brady will be honored at halftime of Sunday's Patriots-Eagles Week 1 clash, which is expected to be just the first time the quarterback is celebrated by the Patriots in the near future.

Tune in to Sunday's Patriots-Eagles game on WBZ-TV -- your television home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Wednesday night with Patriots 1st Down at 9:30 p.m. on TV38 and continues Friday night with Patriots All Access at 7 p.m. on WBZ-TV. We kick things off Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m., Pats-Eagles is set for 4:25 p.m., and get full reaction and analysis after the game on Patriots 5th Quarter on TV38.