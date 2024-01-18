Bill Belichick reportedly will have second interview with Atlanta Falcons

Bill Belichick leaving the New England Patriots after 24 years

BOSTON – Bill Belichick is reportedly headed back to Atlanta for a second interview with the Falcons as he continues the search for his next team.

On Thursday, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports confirmed that Belichick will have a second interview with the Falcons this weekend.

Belichick's Monday interview was a one-on-one with owner Arthur Blank, Jones reported. The second interview "will involve a Falcons executive group."

Belichick interviewed with the Falcons on Monday, becoming the sixth candidate to do so. The Falcons also met with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, among others.

According to ESPN, Belichick is the "clear favorite" to become the next Falcons coach.

Following his departure from New England, Belichick currently sits at 333 career victories in the regular season and postseason combined. At 71 years old, Belichick needs 15 victories to pass Don Shula for most in NFL history.

There had been rumors that Belichick could head to Dallas if the Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy. Instead, owner Jerry Jones announced Wednesday that McCarthy will be returning as head coach.

Belichick has history in Atlanta. His Patriots defeated the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, famously overcoming a 28-3 deficit. Two years later, Belichick earned his sixth Super Bowl ring as head coach when the Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.