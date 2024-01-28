BFit Challenge at TD Garden in Boston raises $850,000 for first responders and the military

B-Fit Challenge at TD Garden raises $850,000 for first responders and military

BOSTON - The eighth annual BFit Challenge raised $850,000 at TD Garden Sunday, with all the proceeds benefiting first responders and the military.

Teams signed up to run and walk up and down the stairs throughout the area. In all, 2,200 people participated at the Garden. Participants also had to option to run virtually.

The challenge is hosted by the Boston Bruins Foundation and National Grid.

One of the nonprofits supported by the BFit Challenge is the 100 Club, which supports the families of fallen first responders across Massachusetts.