Watch CBS News
Local News

BFit Challenge at TD Garden in Boston raises $850,000 for first responders and the military

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

B-Fit Challenge at TD Garden raises $850,000 for first responders and military
B-Fit Challenge at TD Garden raises $850,000 for first responders and military 00:36

BOSTON - The eighth annual BFit Challenge raised $850,000 at TD Garden Sunday, with all the proceeds benefiting first responders and the military.

Teams signed up to run and walk up and down the stairs throughout the area. In all, 2,200 people participated at the Garden. Participants also had to option to run virtually.

The challenge is hosted by the Boston Bruins Foundation and National Grid.

One of the nonprofits supported by the BFit Challenge is the 100 Club, which supports the families of fallen first responders across Massachusetts.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on January 28, 2024 / 8:39 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.