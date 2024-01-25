100 Club to hold "BFit" event in Boston to raise money for families of fallen first responders

BOSTON - For decades, the 100 Club has come to the aid of families of fallen firefighters and police officers. And now, the group is looking for help of its own.

An aging membership could affect future donations meant for relatives who have lost loved ones.

Amy Rice, the widow of fallen Peabody firefighter Jim Rice, said the organization has been there for her since she lost her husband in 2011 just before Christmas.

"It was Christmas Eve, I don't know how we went to bed the night before, and we woke up and for half a second I was like, OK, that was a crazy dream," said Rice. "And then you realize it's reality."

Jim's death left Rice without her best friend.

"Jim was pretty much the life of the party; he was very quiet. but when he did speak you listened cause it was always going to be funny," she said.

And all alone to care for their three children.

"You get through the wake, you get through the funeral," explained Rice. "And then everyone kind of leaves and goes back to their life. But all of a sudden, everyone else's world is turning and ours is stopped."

Yet, there was a group that brought hope for Rice and her family. The 100 Club. The organization was formed in 1959 to provide benefits for the families of fallen first responders. The volunteer, non-profit was there for Rice with financial aid, moral support and much more.

"They say that they are going to be there for us," said Rice. "And I believed that, and I trusted that. And they have been."

Joe Ably is the Chairman of the Massachusetts 100 Club. He has been there for many in mourning over the years, including the family of fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey.

"Everyone on our board is committed to providing benefits without wanting any accolades whatsoever. We do it to help the families because during our lifetimes, there are times when there is a firefighter or a police officer that's there for us," said Ably. "And they do serve us at a tremendous amount of sacrifice."

Ably said they need new, young members to continue this important service. And one outlet for donations is this weekend's BFit Challenge. It's an event hosted by the Boston Bruins Foundation.

"Most of the teams that do the BFit Challenge are formed by police departments or fire departments," explained Ably. "And they basically run up and down the stairs of the Garden. I couldn't do it!"

An amazing way to assist others and something Amy Rice said would make her husband Jim proud.

"Just seeing that many people come together, in one arena for a couple of hours. Leaves you speechless."

For more information on the BFit Challenge, click here.