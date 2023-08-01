Beyonce fans arrive very, very early for Gillette Stadium concert

FOXBORO - Gillette Stadium says there's no opening act for Beyonce's Renaissance Tour, so fans should get to the stadium early. On Tuesday. Some fans who had general admission seats took that advice to heart.

"I woke up at 3:30 in the morning, drove here; I got here about 6 a.m.," Beyonce fan Abigail Lugo told WBZ-TV.

This is Beyonce's fourth time performing at Gillette, but she hasn't been to Foxboro since 2018 for the On the Run 2 Tour.

"We figured it was going to be more people out here, so first come, first serve," said Jay Funches, who came all the way from Chicago for the concert.

"There was a couple of tickets left for Chicago, but the resale prices were out of control, so I was like I might as well go to another state and get a closer ticket."

So he flew to Massachusetts - just for the concert.

I found the first Beyhive members to arrive at Gillette! They’ve been here since 6AM because they have GA floor seats and want to be in front. One woke up at 3AM to drive from CT, another flew to Mass. for the first time from CHICAGO just to see the concert! @wbz #beyonce pic.twitter.com/xJc7TeU8M9 — Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) August 1, 2023

"I just wanted to get the best view possible. She is so interactive with fans on this tour, and I just wanted to make sure I had the best experiences I could," Beyonce fan Ethan Cioe.

They have floor seats and want to be as close to the stage as possible. They met as strangers in the parking lot, but they immediately clicked, and they wouldn't miss this concert for the world.

Some important things to know if you're going to the show:

Gillette Stadium is cashless, so bring your cards. There are cash-to card-machines, which convert cash into Visa cards.

The clear-bag policy is in effect, so your bag can only be the size of a clear gallon bag.

No selfie sticks, noisemakers or signs larger than 7" by 11" are allowed.

When it comes to getting to the stadium, parking opens at 4 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. The concert starts at 8 p.m. Give yourself extra time to get there because you're dealing with weekday afternoon rush hour. The special event Commuter Rail train is sold out. If you did manage to get a ticket, though, it leaves 30 minutes after the concert is over.

"She's just a living legend .... She is one of the last of her kind. So I think any opportunity you can to see her, especially up close, I had to do anything I could to take it," said Lugo.