Massachusetts tops list of best states for families again. Here's why.

BOSTON - Massachusetts is No. 1 yet again on a report that identifies the best states in the country for families.

WalletHub's updated ranking for 2025 cites a "good blend of economic opportunities and safe conditions for children" that combine to give Massachusetts the top spot.

"The Bay State has the best job security in the country and the 10th-lowest poverty rate, which increases the likelihood that parents will be able to provide for their children," the report said.

What makes Massachusetts the best state for families?

Anyone who lives in Massachusetts might be surprised to see that the personal finance website ranks the state No. 1 for affordability as well. Homes here are some of the most expensive in the country, and even WalletHub acknowledges that child care costs for Massachusetts are among the highest of any state.

But the methodology for the affordability ranking also takes into account things like how much money families here make and paid family leave policies.

"It's not the cheapest state, as housing and child care costs are relatively high compared to most of the nation, but residents make up for this with fairly high incomes," the report said.

WalletHub also says Massachusetts has the best water quality around, the lowest infant mortality rate and the highest percentage of kids with health insurance. The property crime rate is the third-lowest in the country, and Massachusetts residents have the second-highest overall life expectancy, the report said.

Plus, a WalletHub report from last July said Massachusetts is home to the best school districts in the country, with top math and reading test scores.

Best and worst states for families

Massachusetts was followed by Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska and New Hampshire to round out the Top 5 best states for families. New Mexico was at the bottom, joined by Mississippi, West Virginia, Nevada and Oklahoma.

New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of families in poverty, the report found. New England states also saw the fewest violent crimes per capita. Maine took the top spot in that category, followed by New Hampshire, Connecticut and Rhode Island.