Massachusetts ranked best state to live in for 2023

All Massachusetts public school students will now be entitled to free lunch

BOSTON - Once again, Massachusetts has been ranked the best state in all of America.

The Bay State just edged out New Jersey for the top spot in WalletHub's latest ranking. It also was ranked No. 1 last year by the personal finance website.

New Hampshire is third on the list, followed by New York and Wyoming.

WalletHub based its ranking on 51 "key indicators of livability." While Massachusetts was 44th when it comes to affordability, it ranked first in education and health, while also getting high rankings for quality of life, safety and its economy.

A state budget signed into law last week will guarantee free lunch for Massachusetts public school students - paid for in part by the new millionaire's tax.

Massachusetts has the highest percentage of insured residents, while New Hampshire has the lowest percentage of residents living in poverty, according to the ranking.

